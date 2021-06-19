BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,009,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.20% of Kornit Digital worth $100,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRNT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Kornit Digital by 134.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Kornit Digital by 165.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $114.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.21. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $43.81 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 545.69 and a beta of 1.82.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.22.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

