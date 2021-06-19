BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 313.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 651,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $107,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in Diageo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $190.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $127.12 and a 52-week high of $197.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.69.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.