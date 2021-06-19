BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,230,414 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 354,988 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.78% of First Busey worth $108,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Busey by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in First Busey by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in First Busey by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Busey by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Busey by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Get First Busey alerts:

Shares of BUSE opened at $24.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.75. First Busey Co. has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $27.61.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. First Busey had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $96.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.