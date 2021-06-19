Blair William & Co. IL Grows Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,749 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.22% of Rockwell Automation worth $69,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 14.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total value of $26,193.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,069.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total value of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,490 shares of company stock valued at $5,498,021 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $271.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.02 and a 12 month high of $285.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.90.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.50.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.