Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,389 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $65,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,779,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,302,000 after purchasing an additional 477,978 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 18.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,672 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.05 and a one year high of $149.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

