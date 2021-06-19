Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,697 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Carvana were worth $43,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.46.

NYSE CVNA opened at $294.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $110.06 and a 1-year high of $323.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.57 and a beta of 2.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.70, for a total value of $13,885,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total transaction of $41,961.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,714 shares in the company, valued at $12,375,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,284,903 shares of company stock valued at $346,262,496. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.