Blockmason Credit Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,156.00 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. In the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market cap of $381,483.19 and approximately $2,156.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00059734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00024921 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003858 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.55 or 0.00738431 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00043091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00083496 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CRYPTO:BCPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

