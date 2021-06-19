Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $231.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to announce $231.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $239.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $216.80 million. Bloom Energy reported sales of $187.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year sales of $974.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $954.00 million to $993.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.27 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BE. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Johnson Rice raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

NYSE BE traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $24.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,277,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,683. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 3.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22.

In related news, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt purchased 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $753,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 159,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,432.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 44,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $1,060,995.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,724 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,558.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,309 shares of company stock worth $7,985,606 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

