Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) vs. ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Critical Comparison

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Blue Apron and ContextLogic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Apron 0 1 1 0 2.50 ContextLogic 1 4 10 0 2.60

Blue Apron currently has a consensus target price of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 146.39%. ContextLogic has a consensus target price of $22.92, indicating a potential upside of 101.08%. Given Blue Apron’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Blue Apron is more favorable than ContextLogic.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Apron and ContextLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Apron -8.54% -68.94% -19.24% ContextLogic N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.8% of Blue Apron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of ContextLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of Blue Apron shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.6% of ContextLogic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Apron and ContextLogic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Apron $460.61 million 0.16 -$46.15 million ($3.06) -1.36 ContextLogic $2.54 billion 2.78 -$745.00 million ($5.87) -1.94

Blue Apron has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ContextLogic. ContextLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blue Apron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ContextLogic beats Blue Apron on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb. It serves college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters. The company offers its services through order selections on Website or mobile application primarily in the United States. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

