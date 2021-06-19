bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Short Interest Down 13.4% in May

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,110,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the May 13th total of 5,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of BLUE opened at $33.15 on Friday. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $68.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.50. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.75.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. Analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLUE shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,964,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,215,000 after buying an additional 1,086,000 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in bluebird bio by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,323,000 after purchasing an additional 877,146 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,381,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,027,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 2,729.9% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 524,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 506,038 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

