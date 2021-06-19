BMO Capital Markets Lowers Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$28.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 81.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TXG. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$26.50 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Torex Gold Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$29.11.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$15.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$14.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$16.93. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.21.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$292.79 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.5499999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$42,230.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$204,227.96. Also, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$35,375.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$357,820.89.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.