BMO Capital Markets Lowers Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$28.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 81.70% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TXG. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$26.50 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Torex Gold Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$29.11.
Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$15.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$14.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$16.93. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.21.
In related news, Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$42,230.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$204,227.96. Also, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$35,375.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$357,820.89.
About Torex Gold Resources
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
