BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 72.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after buying an additional 319,057 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 101,410.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,098,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,266 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,595,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 29,943 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,613.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,607 shares of company stock worth $156,304. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDYA stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.92. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 million. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IDYA shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. IDEAYA Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

