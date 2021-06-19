BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 3,887 Shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CorePoint Lodging were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in CorePoint Lodging by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPLG stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $10.78.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

