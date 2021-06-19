BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Entravision Communications by 267.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVC opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $448.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.67. Entravision Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.75.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $148.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.30 million. Analysts predict that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EVC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $672,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

