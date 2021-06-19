BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Makes New $143,000 Investment in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 79,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.05% of Eros STX Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Eros STX Global in the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eros STX Global in the first quarter worth $107,000. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESGC opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.25. Eros STX Global Co. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29.

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

