BOMB Price Hits $2.06 on Exchanges (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $202,577.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOMB has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.06 or 0.00005738 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BOMB

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 906,172 coins and its circulating supply is 905,384 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

