Boosted Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $493,093.70 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. In the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $493,093.70 and $17,071.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $8.24 or 0.00023076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00057763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00139389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.45 or 0.00183324 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,712.30 or 1.00030206 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $303.89 or 0.00851197 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

