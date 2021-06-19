Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

NYSE BAH opened at $86.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $70.11 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 407,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,510,000 after purchasing an additional 332,498 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,819,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,454,000 after acquiring an additional 230,042 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 13,721 shares during the period. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.