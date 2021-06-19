Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,284,900 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the May 13th total of 1,090,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 329.5 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRLXF. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Boralex from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

Shares of Boralex stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.53. Boralex has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $44.17.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

