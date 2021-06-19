Boson Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $19.88 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00002088 BTC on popular exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $19.88 million and $441,870.00 worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.24 or 0.00431146 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003816 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00017480 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.12 or 0.01052945 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,439,566 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.