Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Shares of BYD traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.68. 2,045,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,383. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,399. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at $80,785,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,068 shares of company stock worth $8,170,806 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.