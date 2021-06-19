Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Short Interest Update

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the May 13th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.07.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,785,203.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,068 shares of company stock worth $8,170,806. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 240.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 253.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BYD traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,046,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.50. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $753.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

