BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on BPMP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

BPMP opened at $14.78 on Friday. BP Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 15.97, a current ratio of 15.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.10%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 14,581.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,029,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,680,000 after buying an additional 4,995,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,781,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after purchasing an additional 332,657 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 23.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,464,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,860,000 after purchasing an additional 659,626 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,308,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 148,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 169,294 shares during the period. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.