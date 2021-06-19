BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

BPMP has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.40.

BPMP stock opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. BP Midstream Partners has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $15.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 15.97 and a quick ratio of 15.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 89.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 63.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

