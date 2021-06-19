Bp Plc Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Bp Plc cut its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIIB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $259.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.93.

BIIB stock opened at $388.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $297.32. The company has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

