Bp Plc Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bp Plc reduced its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,656 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 256,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 139,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,077,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,622,000 after buying an additional 85,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,142.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,561 shares of company stock worth $9,744,356 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of BSX opened at $43.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 430.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.22. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

