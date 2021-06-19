Bp Plc Sells 467 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Bp Plc lessened its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 16.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,121,146,000 after purchasing an additional 327,239 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Align Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,524,000 after buying an additional 48,077 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,363,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $728,775,000 after buying an additional 47,143 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $701,612,000 after buying an additional 52,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 599.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,263 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.75.

Align Technology stock opened at $601.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 104.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.11 and a 52-week high of $647.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $592.10.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total value of $3,025,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,396 shares of company stock worth $13,413,107. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.