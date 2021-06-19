Bp Plc Trims Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bp Plc cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $137.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.45 and a twelve month high of $144.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 57.07%.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $361,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,729 shares of company stock valued at $20,229,125 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

