Bradley Mark J. Acquires 2,200 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Bradley Mark J. grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,110 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,019,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,503 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,139,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,803,205,000 after purchasing an additional 958,130 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $1,213,394,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,888,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,891,000 after acquiring an additional 87,586 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TD. Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.95.

TD stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,677,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,765. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.34. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $73.85. The firm has a market cap of $127.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.11%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

