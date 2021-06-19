Bradley Mark J. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bradley Mark J. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for about 2.1% of Bradley Mark J.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,991,000 after purchasing an additional 255,528 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,217,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $900,329,000 after purchasing an additional 47,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,044,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,818,000 after purchasing an additional 260,213 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,572,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,548,000 after purchasing an additional 183,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,302,000 after purchasing an additional 283,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ECL traded down $4.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.01. 1,836,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.69. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $230.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

