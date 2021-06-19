Bradley Mark J. Raises Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bradley Mark J. grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,480 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 2.6% of Bradley Mark J.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in Stryker by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK stock traded down $4.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,770. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $171.75 and a 1-year high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.18.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

