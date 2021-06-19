Bradley Mark J. Sells 386 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Bradley Mark J. reduced its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.88.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,509,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $84.75 and a one year high of $119.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.36.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.4964 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

