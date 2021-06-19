Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €82.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €73.96 ($87.01).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €77.24 ($90.87) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €75.92. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

