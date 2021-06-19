Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €82.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €73.96 ($87.01).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €77.24 ($90.87) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €75.92. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

