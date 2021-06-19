Brett R. Chouinard Sells 4,896 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 4,896 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $313,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brett R. Chouinard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $337,250.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00.

ALTR stock opened at $64.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1,285.60 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.26. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $69.00.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the software’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,782 shares of the software’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,957 shares of the software’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,207 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. William Blair upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

