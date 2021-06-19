Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) and Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) and Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brickell Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sutro Biopharma 0 0 5 0 3.00

Brickell Biotech presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 563.45%. Sutro Biopharma has a consensus price target of $26.33, indicating a potential upside of 32.20%. Given Brickell Biotech’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brickell Biotech is more favorable than Sutro Biopharma.

Profitability

This table compares Brickell Biotech and Sutro Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brickell Biotech -3,255.36% -108.81% -81.75% Sutro Biopharma -85.39% -40.67% -33.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.2% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brickell Biotech and Sutro Biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brickell Biotech $1.82 million 30.60 -$20.91 million ($0.85) -0.98 Sutro Biopharma $42.72 million 21.50 -$32.13 million ($2.00) -9.96

Brickell Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sutro Biopharma. Sutro Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brickell Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Brickell Biotech has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sutro Biopharma has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma beats Brickell Biotech on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis. It has a collaboration agreement with AnGes, Inc. for the development of a novel DNA vaccine candidate for COVID-19. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. It has collaboration and license agreements with Merck Collaboration to develop research programs focusing on cytokine derivatives for cancer and autoimmune disorders; and Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

