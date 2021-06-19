Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,744 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,517 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INDB. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on INDB. Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $75.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $99.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $120.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.38 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.46%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.