Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,374 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in eBay by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $219,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,431 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in eBay by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in eBay by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 92,477 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 22,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in eBay by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,415,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $221,887,000 after purchasing an additional 549,829 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $63.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $67.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.94. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

