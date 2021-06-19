Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $787,000 Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 51.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,594 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,092,000 after buying an additional 1,401,845 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,403,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,667,000 after purchasing an additional 940,115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,814,000 after purchasing an additional 719,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 387.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 648,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,718,000 after purchasing an additional 515,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $58.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.84. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMS. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

