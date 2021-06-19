Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,513 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 198,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,266,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Cerner by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter worth $3,060,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,021,000 after acquiring an additional 32,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,346.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $78.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.22. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $65.78 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.79.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.