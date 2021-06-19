Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 3,080 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 963.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,914,696.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $221.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.58. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.33%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.50.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

