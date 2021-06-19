Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,876 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,625,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,197,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,978,000 after acquiring an additional 405,605 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 668,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,174,000 after acquiring an additional 16,389 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 340,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.29 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

In other news, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $10,919,656.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,853,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,530,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $264,669.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,314,235.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 582,775 shares of company stock valued at $26,299,568. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

