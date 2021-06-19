Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 330.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Momo in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Momo by 209.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Momo during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Momo during the first quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Momo in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.47.

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52. Momo Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $22.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Momo had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Momo Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

