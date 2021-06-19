Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the stock.

BNL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 27.61. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.42.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 19.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $62,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,639,000. Gillson Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 345,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 37,644 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,639,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,203,000. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

