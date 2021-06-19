Brokerages Anticipate Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.13 Million

Equities analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will post $48.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.45 million and the highest is $52.80 million. Endeavour Silver reported sales of $20.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 138.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year sales of $167.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $161.30 million to $175.47 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $196.53 million, with estimates ranging from $147.60 million to $248.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Endeavour Silver.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXK. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.30 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,997,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,040,543 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 214,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.54. 4,737,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,302,350. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.37. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavour Silver (EXK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.