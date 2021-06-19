Brokerages Anticipate First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to Post $0.39 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will report $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.32. First Bank reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First Bank had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRBA. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

FRBA opened at $13.40 on Friday. First Bank has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $251.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in First Bank by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in First Bank by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Bank by 310.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in First Bank by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. 44.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

