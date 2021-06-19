Brokerages Anticipate Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) will report $94.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frontline’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.49 million and the lowest is $92.80 million. Frontline posted sales of $301.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 68.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year sales of $474.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $439.10 million to $510.29 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $704.52 million, with estimates ranging from $702.10 million to $706.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 15.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FRO shares. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.55.

Shares of NYSE:FRO traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.18. 1,341,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,649. Frontline has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.37.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,811,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 82.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 34,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

