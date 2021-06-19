Brokerages Anticipate Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to announce sales of $2.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.27 billion. Insight Enterprises posted sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year sales of $8.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $8.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.25 billion to $9.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Insight Enterprises.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSIT. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Insight Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $98.05 on Wednesday. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,874,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 546,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,562,000 after acquiring an additional 293,099 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.