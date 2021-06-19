Brokerages Anticipate Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to Post $0.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.05. Iteris posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $31.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.30 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITI. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Iteris in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 36,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $253,468.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,040.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd Kreter sold 27,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,292.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,555 shares of company stock worth $763,757 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Iteris by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Iteris by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Iteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Iteris by 44.1% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

ITI stock opened at $7.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.81. The stock has a market cap of $308.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.43. Iteris has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $7.81.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

