Brokerages Anticipate Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Will Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01. Kimberly-Clark posted earnings of $2.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $7.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $8.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $510,600,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 842.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,406 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,455,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,233,000 after purchasing an additional 876,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 816.2% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 860,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,661,000 after acquiring an additional 766,639 shares during the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KMB opened at $128.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.17. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

