Brokerages Anticipate MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) will announce $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.98. MYR Group posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $592.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.86 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of MYRG traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.84. The stock had a trading volume of 377,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,671. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.13.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,675.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $479,883.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,337,071.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,940,583. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in MYR Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in MYR Group by 26,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 150,007 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in MYR Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MYR Group by 779.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 37,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 33,259 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,690,000 after buying an additional 274,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

